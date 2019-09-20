Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Ruled out for Week 3
Bond (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Bond was unable to participate in practice all week, so his lack of availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. His absence is a blow to Tampa Bay's depth at the linebacker position.
