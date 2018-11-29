Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Solid as SAM linebacker
Bond tallied five tackles (all solo) and was credited with one quarterback hit in the Buccaneers' 27-9 win over the 49ers on Sunday.
Bond may be starting to grow into the starting strong-side linebacker role now that he's had a chance to fill the spot for three games, as Sunday's tackle tally was a season high. The third-year pro was an important part of the Bucs' best defensive effort of the season, and he'll look to continue rising to IDP relevance against a run-centric Panthers offense in Week 13.
