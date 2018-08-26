Bond was wearing a walking boot on his right foot Sunday, Greg Auman of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.

Bond left Friday's preseason game against the Lions with a foot injury. The severity of his condition appears not too serious, but there's reason for concern. His availability for the final exhibition showdown Thursday against the Jaguars is unclear.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • tyreek-hill-1400.jpg

    Busts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.

  • NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

    Breakouts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.

  • patrick-mahomes-1400.jpg

    Ranking Jaguars without Lee

    The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...