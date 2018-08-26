Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Sports walking boot Sunday
Bond was wearing a walking boot on his right foot Sunday, Greg Auman of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.
Bond left Friday's preseason game against the Lions with a foot injury. The severity of his condition appears not too serious, but there's reason for concern. His availability for the final exhibition showdown Thursday against the Jaguars is unclear.
