Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Suffers stinger Monday
Bond is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Falcons after sustaining a stinger injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Bond exited in the fourth quarter with the injury as the Buccaneers continue to be decimated by injuries. Riley Bullough, Kwon Alexander and Kendall Beckwith are Tampa Bay's three remaining healthy linebackers.
