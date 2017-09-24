Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Will play Sunday
Bond (knee) will play in Sunday's tilt against the Vikings, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Bond hasn't played since injuring his knee in mid-August but he was absent from the team's injury report this past week. He'll make his season debut as a backup linebacker behind starters Lavonte David, Kendell Beckwith, and Adarius Glanton.
