Play

Bond (knee) will play in Sunday's tilt against the Vikings, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Bond hasn't played since injuring his knee in mid-August but he was absent from the team's injury report this past week. He'll make his season debut as a backup linebacker behind starters Lavonte David, Kendell Beckwith, and Adarius Glanton.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories