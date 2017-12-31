Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Won't play Sunday
Bond (ankle) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Because of Friday's doubtful designation this isn't much of a surprise, and it won't shake up the Bucs' defensive dynamic since he has just 14 tackles (12 solo) through 14 games.
