Buccaneers' De'Vante Harris: Doubtful for Week 1
Harris (hamstring) has been deemed doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Harris practiced in full throughout the week until missing Friday's session, so his hamstring injury must be relatively new. He was only projected to provide depth in the secondary and potentially play a special teams role before sustaining the injury. Final confirmation on his status will be made closer to kickoff.
