Buccaneers' De'Vante Harris: Lands on IR
Harris (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Harris appears to have exacerbated a hamstring injury sustained in training camp. The 2016 undrafted free agent and former Saint will miss the chance to play against his former team Sunday, and will miss at least the first eight games of the season on IR.
