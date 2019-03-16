Harris re-signed with the Buccaneers on Friday for a one-year deal, Carmen Vitall of the team's official website reports.

Harris was acquired off waivers by the Bucs last preseason before the team placed him on injured reserve prior to Week 1. However, they subsequently waived him the following week and re-signed him after Week 7 in order to boost depth at cornerback. He ended up appearing in 10 games. Should he ultimately make the 53-man roster after training camp, he projects to again provide depth in the secondary.