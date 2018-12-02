Buccaneers' De'Vante Harris: Starting at cornerback Week 13
Harris will start at cornerback in Week 13 against the Panthers with Brent Grimes (knee), Carlton Davis (knee) and M.J. Stewart (foot) all inactive, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Harris has seen action in 26 games with the Saints and Buccaneers over two-plus seasons. However, he's logged just one defensive snap this season for Tampa, with the rest of his work coming on special teams. He'll be expected to help contain a Cam Newton-led Panthers passing attack that gets Devin Funchess (back) back from a one-game absence Sunday.
