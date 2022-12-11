Tampa Bay elevated Thompkins from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Thompkins will be brought up to the active roster for the second time since joining up with Tampa Bay's practice squad in early September. While the rookie wideout was elevated from the practice squad Week 5 against Atlanta, he was ultimately declared inactive prior to this contest. With the Buccaneers' receiving corps slated to be at full health heading into Sunday's game, Thompkins should slot in as the team's seventh wideout if he does not end up being scratched versus San Francisco.