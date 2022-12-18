Tampa Bay elevated Thompkins from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Thompkins was elevated for Week 14 and made his NFL debut. The undrafted product out of Utah State didn't see any playing time on offense but operated as the team's primary punt and kick returner, totaling two punt returns for 21 yards and five kick returns for 123 yards across nine special teams snaps. He figures to garner a similar role in Week 15.