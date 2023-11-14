Thompkins rushed once for five yards and brought in one of two targets for five yards in the Buccaneers' 20-6 win over the Titans on Sunday. He also returned two punts for 15 yards.

Thompkins was able to record and offensive stat for the first time since Week 7, even as he only logged two touches from scrimmage. His 15 snaps once again outpaced fellow reserve receiver Rakim Jarrett by just one, but Thompkins was the only one of the two to record any offensive stats. Despite the cameo appearance from scrimmage Sunday, Thompkins' fantasy value remains virtually non-existent as long as the Buccaneers' receiving corps is at full health.