Thompkins rushed once for 17 yards, failed to bring in his only target, returned three kickoffs for 55 yards and ran back two punts for 64 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-14 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Thompkins once again was slightly ahead of fellow reserve receiver Rakim Jarrett in snaps, garnering 16 to his teammate's tally of 14. Although Thompkins couldn't make an impact as a receiver while Jarrett rang up an impressive 41-yard grab, the former got a nice chunk gain on his end around and also ripped off a 51-yard punt return to set the Buccaneers up at the 49ers' 13-yard line with 4:27 remaining and down 13 points. That opportunity was subsequently squandered by a Baker Mayfield interception, but Thompkins pushed his average on punt returns to an impressive 9.2 yards and continues to have value in formats that factor in special-teams statistics.