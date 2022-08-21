Thompkins secured both targets for 38 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-3 preseason loss to the Titans on Saturday night.

The diminutive wideout paced the Buccaneers in receiving yardage on a lackluster night for the air attack, and his 34-yard grab in the opening drive of the third quarter showed off his impressive catch radius and speed. Thompkins now has two catches in each of Tampa Bay's first two preseason contests, and Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times listed the Utah State product as one of the players that certainly helped their case for a roster spot Saturday.