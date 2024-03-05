Thompkins re-signed with the Buccaneers on a one-year deal Tuesday.
Thompkins joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Utah and initially started the season on the team's practice squad. However, the 24-year-old ultimately was signed to the active roster and played in all 17 regular-season games and both of their postseason contests.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Deven Thompkins: No production in playoff loss•
-
Buccaneers' Deven Thompkins: Multiple roles in wild-card win•
-
Buccaneers' Deven Thompkins: One reception in Week 18 win•
-
Buccaneers' Deven Thompkins: Limited to returns in win•
-
Buccaneers' Deven Thompkins: One touch from scrimmage in win•
-
Buccaneers' Deven Thompkins: Limited to returns in win•