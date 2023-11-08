Thompkins was not targeted over nine snaps but returned three kickoffs for 54 yards and ran back three punts for 22 yards in the Buccaneers' 39-37 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Thompkins was once again way behind No. 3 wideout Trey Palmer (48 snaps) in terms of playing time and logged just one more snap than fellow reserve Rakim Jarrett, although the latter joined Thompkins in going without a target. The diminutive Thompkins does have 13 receptions on the campaign, but he's now gone without a target in back-to-back games and only carries fantasy value in deep formats that count return yards.