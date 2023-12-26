Thompkins did not draw a target over 14 snaps from scrimmage during Sunday's 30-12 win over the Jaguars but returned one kickoff for 17 yards and ran back one punt for six yards.
Thompkins hasn't drawn a target since Week 13, and Sunday marked his second game in the last three without a single touch from scrimmage. With his return duties the only stable part of his profile, Thompkins remains a fantasy non-factor heading into Week 17.
