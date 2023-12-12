Thompkins did not draw a target but returned one kickoff for 29 yards and two punts for 26 yards in the Buccaneers' 29-25 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Thompkins failed to draw so much as one look in the passing attack for the second time in three games, and he went without a catch for the third time in the last four. He did continue to put together a strong body of work as a punt returner, however, pushing his average in that capacity to 9.2 on 21 opportunities. Thompkins' fantasy value continues to be limited to very deep leagues that also count return yardage heading into a Week 15 road battle versus the Packers.