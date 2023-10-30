Thompkins did not draw a target in Thursday's 24-18 loss to the Bills but returned two kickoffs for 44 yards and ran back a punt for no gain. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Thompkins logged 11 snaps from scrimmage but was well back of presumptive No. 3 receiver Trey Palmer, who was in on 55 offensive plays. Thompkins also outpaced fellow complementary speedster Rakim Jarrett by only one snap, lending credence to the notion the two may essentially be falling into a rotation at the No. 4 receiver spot. However, Thompkins had recorded multiple receptions in four straight games prior to Thursday, so perhaps the pendulum will swing back some in a Week 9 road matchup against the Texans.