Thompkins failed to bring in his only target, returned one kickoff for 38 yards and ran back one punt for eight yards in the Buccaneers' 26-20 preseason win over the Ravens on Saturday night.

Thompkins looked good in his special-teams roles, even as he failed to make an impact on offense. The second-year speedster logged 19 snaps from scrimmage overall, and he did record four receptions for 22 yards over the Buccaneers' first two preseason games. Thompkins is considered the leader for both returner roles per Scott Smith of the team's official site, so his roster spot is seemingly secure despite a crowded latter portion of the Buccaneers' wide receiver depth chart.