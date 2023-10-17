Thompkins brought two of four targets for minus-2 yards, rushed once for five yards and ran back three kickoffs for 55 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-6 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Thompkins' statistical and playing time downturn was a big disappointment after he'd generated a 4-45-1 line and rushed once for 11 yards across 42 snaps against the Saints in Week 4. It would have been logical to assume the speedy second-year wideout could have enjoyed an even bigger role coming out of the Week 5 bye, but Thompkins' 14 snaps Sunday were significantly behind fellow complementary receiver Trey Palmer's 37. It's difficult to ascertain whether Thompkins' sparse usage Sunday was merely an outlier, but he'll presumably have a good chance for at least a slight uptick in work during a Week 7 home divisional clash against the Falcons.