Thompkins secured his only target for four yards, rushed once for 10 yards, returned one kickoff for 27 yard and ran back two punts for 24 yards in the Buccaneers' 32-9 wild-card win over the Eagles on Monday night.

Thompkins was active in the return game as usual, but he also was able to enjoy another instance of sporadic offensive participation. The second-year speedster did record a career-high 17 receptions in the regular season, but his primary value is almost certainly going to come as a returner once again in Sunday's divisional-round road matchup versus the Lions.