Thompkins failed to bring in his only target and netted no gain on his one punt return in the Buccaneers' 31-23 divisional-round loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Thompkins' near non-existent offensive role wasn't exactly surprising given his sporadic use from scrimmage all season, but he also got much fewer opportunities than usual as a returner. The quiet finish to the campaign doesn't necessarily undermine Thompkins' progress in his second season, when he accrued 561 return yards and produced a 17-83-1 line through the air despite being stuck in the latter portion of the Buccaneers' receiver depth chart. Thompkins is set to be an exclusive-rights free agent this offseason, meaning he should be back with the Buccaneers in 2024 as a cost-effective developmental option and productive special-teams performer.