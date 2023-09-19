Thompkins rushed once for 11 yards and didn't log any targets in the Buccaneers' 27-17 win over the Bears on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by the Buccaneers and returned two punts for seven yards.

Thompkins' lack of targets was disappointing considering he logged 32 snaps from scrimmage, but that level of involvement is encouraging in its own right. The second-year speedster has been within a handful of snaps of No. 3 receiver Trey Palmer in each of the first two games, but his game-to-game production will naturally be difficult to trust unless injuries strike Mike Evans or Chris Godwin.