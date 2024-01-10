Thompkins brought in his only target for one yard in the Buccaneers' 9-0 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Thompkins didn't see any return opportunities for a change, but he was able to record a catch for the second straight game to close out the regular season. The second-year speedster wrapped up the 2023 campaign with new career highs in receptions (17), receiving yards (83) and targets (25) while also scoring his first NFL touchdown. However, Thompkins' primary value heading into the postseason is on special teams, as he finished the regular season with 561 total return yards.