Thompkins rushed once for minus-1 yard and returned one punt for 13 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-20 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Thompkins failed to draw a target for the second straight game and went without a catch for the fourth time in the last five contests overall. The Utah State product did see his snaps from scrimmage climb back into double digits (11), but with Trey Palmer and David Moore clearly ahead of him in the pecking order, there's no realistic path for Thompkins to make any meaningful offensive contributions for the time being.