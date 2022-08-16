Thompkins brought in two of three targets for 11 yards, returned one kickoff for 17 yards and ran back one punt for five yards in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason loss to the Dolphins on Saturday night.

The rookie put together a solid body of work overall in the preseason opener, and Greg Auman of The Athletic currently projects Thompkins to make the team as a No. 7 receiver due to his ability to contribute on special teams. Thompkins was also a prolific performer as a receiver during his one full season at Utah State, finishing with a school-record 102 receptions and 1,704 yards -- along with 10 touchdowns -- as a senior across 14 games in 2021.