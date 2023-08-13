Thompkins secured both of his targets for nine yards, rushed once for eight yards, returned one kickoff for 19 yards and ran back one punt for no gain in the Buccaneers' 27-17 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday.

Thompkins wasn't quite able to carry over the stellar showings he'd regularly been putting together in training camp practices, but he was serviceable with the opportunities he received. The Utah State product does have an advantage over the player that might be his most direct competition for a roster spot, Kaylon Geiger, in that he was able to record five receptions while also accruing 324 total yards on returns across five games in 2022. The competition between the two will continue in Saturday night's second preseason game against the Jets.