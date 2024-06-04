Thompkins (hamstring) reverted to IR on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Thompkins will now likely miss the 2024 campaign with his shift to injured reserve. However, if he can reach an injury settlement with the Buccaneers, he'd be free to find an opportunity elsewhere once he can prove himself healthy.
More News
-
Deven Thompkins: Waived with injury designation•
-
Buccaneers' Deven Thompkins: Inks new deal•
-
Buccaneers' Deven Thompkins: No production in playoff loss•
-
Buccaneers' Deven Thompkins: Multiple roles in wild-card win•
-
Buccaneers' Deven Thompkins: One reception in Week 18 win•
-
Buccaneers' Deven Thompkins: Limited to returns in win•