Thompkins failed to record a single rushing attempt or target in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Colts.

Thompkins four offensive snaps Sunday accounted for his lowest total of the season. The second-year wideout also played eight special teams snaps in the contest, calling for a fair catch on both of his return opportunities. Thompkins minimal usage on offense keep him far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 13 matchup with the Panthers.