Thompkins rushed twice for seven yards, brought in his only target for four yards and returned three punts for 21 yards in the Buccaneers' 21-18 in over the Panthers on Sunday.

Thompkins reverted back to his typically modest role from scrimmage after not logging any touches on offense in Week 12 against the Colts, but he still finished with minimal production. The speedy second-year pro isn't a fantasy option outside of very deep leagues that also count return yards.