Thompkins brought in two of three targets for 10 yards, returned one kickoff for 23 yards and ran back four punts for 29 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-17 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Thompkins operated as the No. 4 receiver, with his 18 snaps from scrimmage just behind No. 3 wideout Trey Palmer's 23. Thompkins encouragingly saw some work on offense right out of the gate after recording five catches across five games in 2022, and the 23-year-old also filled both returner roles as expected. The Utah State product could have occasional opportunities for chunk plays given his speed, especially on a wideout depth chart that's thin on proven options behind the top duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.