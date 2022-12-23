Tampa Bay signed Thompkins to the active roster off their practice squad Friday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Thompkins is out of practice squad elevations, so Tampa Bay has officially signed him to the 53-man roster. The undrafted wideout has been operating as the team's primary punt and kick returner, but he also finished with 16 scrimmage yards in Week 15 while playing 13 offensive snaps, which was third most among Tampa Bay's wideouts.