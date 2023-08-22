Thompkins secured two of three targets for 13 yards, returned one kickoff for 16 yards and ran back two punts for four yards in the Buccaneers' 13-6 preseason win over the Jets on Saturday night.

Thompkins had a solid night overall while logging 20 snaps from scrimmage. The Utah State product is in a battle with several other young wideouts for a spot on the latter portion of the Buccaneers' depth chart, and he was outperformed by one of them, Rakim Jarrett, in Saturday's contest. Nevertheless, Thompkins' ability to also contribute as a returner ups his odds, and he should have another solid opportunity to make his case in Saturday night's home preseason finale versus the Ravens.