Thompkins secured all four targets for 45 yards and a touchdown, rushed once for 11 yards and returned one punt for seven yards in the Buccaneers' 26-9 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Thompkins made good on some extra attention from Baker Mayfield brought about by Mike Evans' early exit due to a hamstring injury. The speedy second-year wideout recorded his first NFL touchdown on a five-yard grab with 3:44 remaining as well, which gave the Bucs some valuable breathing room by extending a 17-9 lead. Thompkins has now exceeded his modest rookie-season totals of five receptions and 32 yards, as he's sporting an 8-61 line on 11 targets through four games. If Evans is unable to return for a Week 6 home showdown against the Lions following a Week 5 bye, Thompkins should be in line for extended opportunity once again.