Thompkins made the Buccaneers' 53-man roster as a reserve receiver and top kick returner, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The speedy Thompkins enjoyed a busy preseason during which recorded four receptions for 22 yards, returned three kickoffs for 73 yards and ran back four punts for 12 yards. The second-year pro could have a fairly meaningful role on offense in addition to his return duties, considering he's projected to open the campaign as the No. 4 receiver and could conceivably usurp rookie Trey Palmer for the No. 3 role at some point.