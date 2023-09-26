Thompkins brought in two of four targets for six yards in the Buccaneers' 25-11 loss to the Eagles on Monday night.
Across 10 snaps, Thompkins notably garnered more of Baker Mayfield's attention than fellow complementary wideout Trey Palmer did in 34 plays from scrimmage. The second-year speedster's playing time was his lowest of the first three games, and his production and snaps are likely to both remain volatile unless multiple injuries strike in front of him on the receiving corps.
