Culp is in line to see increased target opportunities if No. 1 tight end Cade Otton (leg) is sidelined to open the regular season, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

Head coach Todd Bowles previously remarked that Otton is expected "to be out a little bit," without further details. However, more information on a projected return timeline is expected during the official Week 1 practice week next week, and Dix notes the Buccaneers will take a "committee approach" at tight end for any games Otton might be sidelined for. Considering No. 3 tight Ko Kieft has all of one reception since the beginning of the 2023 season, such a scenario would leave Culp and Payne Durham as the only legitimate pass-catching options at the position to open the season. That was the case during Weeks 16-18 last season when Otton sat out with a knee injury, a span in which Culp flashed some downfield chops while recording a 5-88 line on six targets. The second-year pro also generated three first downs on his five preseason receptions this summer, including on a 22-yard grab in the exhibition finale against the Bills on Saturday night.