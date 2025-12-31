Culp played all 13 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Dolphins.

After he was a healthy inactive for the Buccaneers' Week 16 loss to the Saints, Culp suited up as Tampa Bay's third tight end in Week 17, but he didn't see any run on offense behind Cade Otton and Payne Durham. For the season, Culp has recorded one reception -- a six-yard touchdown -- on his lone target in 12 appearances for Tampa Bay.