Culp (illness) was listed as a full practice participant on Thursday's estimated report, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The second-year tight end popped up on Wednesday's injury report due to an illness, but he appears to be over the issue and is on track to play against the Dolphins on Sunday. He's not been a big part of the Buccaneers' offense this season and was a healthy scratch for Tampa Bay's Week 16 loss to Carolina.