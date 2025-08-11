Culp secured two of four targets for 13 yards in the Buccaneers' 29-7 preseason win over the Titans on Saturday night.

The athletic tight end carried over a bit of the momentum he'd been building during training camp practices, finishing as one of five Bucs players to record multiple catches on the night. Both of Culp's receptions came in connection with Kyle Trask and occurred on the final drive of the first half, and given how much new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard has talked up the second-year pro's potential, Culp is likely to see extended opportunity over Tampa Bay's two remaining preseason contests.