Culp brought in five of six targets for 88 yards across the five regular-season games in 2024.

The rookie seventh-round pick had played all of five snaps from scrimmage in Weeks 7, 8 and 16 when Cade Otton's knee injury afforded him additional opportunity over the last two regular-season games. Culp played 19 and 16 snaps in Weeks 17 and 18, respectively while operating as a complementary tight end alongside Payton Durham, and he generated all of his stats during that pair of contests. Culp displayed some downfield prowess during that span by tallying two receptions of 20-plus yards among his five grabs, and he should have plenty of opportunity to make his case for more playing time this offseason and in training camp as he heads into the second year of his rookie contract in 2025.