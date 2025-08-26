Culp secured all three targets for 33 yards and lost a fumble in the Buccaneers' 23-19 preseason loss to the Bills on Saturday night.

The athletic tight end played a position-high 20 snaps from scrimmage and made good use of his three targets, but his turnover late in the third quarter came in Bills territory. Nevertheless, Culp appears to be a virtual lock for the 53-man roster as a complementary pass-catching option alongside No. 1 tight end Cade Otton, following a solid training camp and preseason that have earned him accolades from new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard.