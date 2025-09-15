Buccaneers' Devin Culp: Won't suit up vs. Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Culp (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Texans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The 2024 seventh-rounder managed to make the Bucs' 53-man roster at the end of training camp but has been a healthy scratch for the first two games of the regular season. It appears Culp is unlikely to be active for gameday unless Cade Otton, Payne Durham or Ko Kieft were to miss time due to injury or illness.
