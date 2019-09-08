Buccaneers' Devin White: Active in Week 1
White (illness), who was a Saturday addition to the Week 1 injury report, is active for Sunday's Week 1 tilt against the 49ers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
White apparently picked up a bit of an illness that was reportedly going around the Bucs locker room earlier in the week, but his active status is now confirmed. The 2019 first-round pick is expected to play an integral role in helping the team adjust to new coordinator Todd Bowles' defense as the quarterback of the 3-4 scheme.
