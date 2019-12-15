Buccaneers' Devin White: Active in Week 15
White (illness) is active for Sunday's Week 15 tilt versus the Lions, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The rookie linebacker was a Saturday addition to the injury report with his illness, but he'll suit up and start as customary in Sunday's game.
