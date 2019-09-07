White (illness) was a late addition to the injury report Saturday and listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official sitereports.

That's now three Bucs players in recent days added to the injury report due to an illness. The rookie linebacker had put together a solid preseason to date, but it's unclear if he'll make his NFL debut Sunday.

