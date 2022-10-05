White recorded 11 tackles and one pass defensed in Sunday's 41-31 loss to the Chiefs.

White continues to display elite linebacker play through Week 4, as he's now up to 35 tackles, three sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble on the year. The fourth-year pro played every single defensive snap Sunday versus Kansas City, and he'll look to add another productive outing when the Buccaneers host the Falcons on Sunday.

