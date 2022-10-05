White recorded 11 tackles and one pass defensed in Sunday's 41-31 loss to the Chiefs.
White continues to display elite linebacker play through Week 4, as he's now up to 35 tackles, three sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble on the year. The fourth-year pro played every single defensive snap Sunday versus Kansas City, and he'll look to add another productive outing when the Buccaneers host the Falcons on Sunday.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Tackle drop-off in Week 3•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Another standout effort Week 2•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Stellar night to open season•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Stands out in joint practice•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Fifth-year option picked up•
-
Buccaneers' Devin White: Bounces back in playoff loss•