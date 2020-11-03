White posted seven tackles (five solo), including one sack, in the Buccaneers' 25-23 win over the Giants on Monday night.

The second-year linebacker couldn't quite replicate his stellar 11-tackle, three sack showing from Week 7 against the Raiders, but White still shared the team lead in stops with multiple teammates while recording a sack for the third consecutive game. White also logged a season-high 74 snaps in the contest, and his IDP floor remains one of the best in the NFL as a key cog in coordinator Todd Bowles' defense.